close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 25, 2019

None required

Newspost

 
July 25, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘What solution?’ (July 24) by Bahadur A Khan. Pakistan is playing a constructive role in arranging meetings between the Taliban and the Afghan government for a conciliatory agreement. Once an agreement has been reached, the onus would be on the government of Afghanistan to ensure harmony among various factions.

Pakistan has nothing to do with the internal matters of Afghanistan as the days of the policy of ‘strategic depth’ are over. In case an agreement is reached, it would be up to the people of Afghanistan to maintain peace in their country and no one else should interfere in their administration.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost