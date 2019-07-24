None required

This refers to the letter ‘What solution?’ (July 24) by Bahadur A Khan. Pakistan is playing a constructive role in arranging meetings between the Taliban and the Afghan government for a conciliatory agreement. Once an agreement has been reached, the onus would be on the government of Afghanistan to ensure harmony among various factions.

Pakistan has nothing to do with the internal matters of Afghanistan as the days of the policy of ‘strategic depth’ are over. In case an agreement is reached, it would be up to the people of Afghanistan to maintain peace in their country and no one else should interfere in their administration.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA