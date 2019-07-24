Cruel test

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities about my treatment and request that they inquire into this unfriendly behaviour of the HEC testing services officials. On July 21 the HEC conducted the LAT examination, and I appeared for that in the University of Sindh. I was meant to take the exam in the commerce department building in the M66 hall. I am a disabled person and cannot see as I am blind. Before appearing for the above mentioned test, my guardians had met with and requested the HEC and LAT officials to allow me to take my helper with me who could read the questions to me so that I could take the test. To my frustration they refused to allow my helper to enter, for which my guardians through different channels and in different cities of Pakistan met HEC officials and the LAT people. Their efforts were in vain. The officials present on the day of the test also wasted my time and kept discussing who was allowed to help me. They selected someone [name withheld] who could neither read nor write correctly. I requested several times that my ‘helper’ be changed.

He kept asking for the spellings of each word I told him to write. I do not think that my written portion went well at all because of this and I am unsure of how many mistakes he might have made while writing. He did not even know how to spell ‘education’ despite being part of the education department.

Not only did the written portion go badly, I was also unable to finish all the optional questions because of his slow and unintelligible uttering. For that matter, the invigilator is witness because some of the questions my ‘helper’ asked him to read for me. I am disappointed at what happened with me as a disabled person. However, I am hopeful that the concerned authorities will look into the matter and treat me justly and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Shahzeb Ali Soomro

Dadu