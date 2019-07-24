Pak Suzuki half-year profit rises

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company Ltd profit increased to Rs1.525 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2019 translating into EPS of Rs18.53, a bourse filing said. The company earned Rs1.297 billion with EPS of Rs15.77 in the same period in 2018.

Pak Suzuki did not announce any interim cash dividend for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Net sales of the company grew by 1.0 percent YoY to Rs31 billion in Q2CY19 compared to Rs30.9 billion in Q2CY18. Despite volumetric decline of 17 percent YoY to 30,433 units vis-à-vis 36,776 units in the second quarter, revenue of the company grew on account of increase in car prices by an average of 15-20 percent.

Margins deteriorated to 1.0 percent, down by 466bps YoY and 225bps QoQ as compared to 5.66 percent in the second quarter of 2018, and 3.25 percent in the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The decline came on account of currency depreciation of 25 percent YoY which eroded margins, as company was unable to pass on the impact of adverse currency movement and higher duties on imported raw material.

Other income dipped by 75 percent YoY to Rs53 million due to reduction in bank balances and advances from customers.

Finance costs of the company jumped up by 1,845 percent YoY and 16 pertcent QoQ to Rs380 million owing to rise in borrowings to meet working capital requirement.

The company recorded a tax credit of 1.4 billion on investment to introduce the 660cc Alto.