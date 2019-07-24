SNGPL 9-month profit tops expectations

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) profit increased to Rs7.819 billion for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019 translating into EPS of Rs12.33, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs5.980 billion with EPS of Rs9.43 in the corresponding period last year, notice to the PSX said. SNGPL did not announce any interim cash dividend for the half year under review.

Gas sales of the company improved by 20 percent YoY in Q3FY19, given volumetric growth (RLNG imports went up by 15 percent YoY) as well as augmented natural gas prices (hike in October 2018). In nine month period of FY19, gas sales rose by 66 percent YoY owed to growing RLNG sales in the network (+30 percent YoY) together with higher average RLNG and natural gas prices.

Finance costs of the company escalated to Rs17,422 million in July-March FY19, up by 172 percent YoY. It was led by continuous rise in differential margin (government receivable under the provisions of license for transmission and distribution of natural gas granted to the Company by OGRA) to Rs54 billion from Rs44 billion in SPLY amid improvement in capex and hence, revenue requirement of the company.

As a result, SNGPL relied on increased borrowing to meet working capital requirements. Whereas in Q3FY19, although the quantum of differential margin relaxed to Rs22 billion (18 billion in Q3FY18) attributable to increase in consumer gas prices, finance costs took off by 203 percent to Rs7,053 million owed to hike in interest rate by the SBP.

We also highlight that previously auditors of the company (A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants) had issued a qualified opinion on the FY18 accounts, as SNGP had recognized disputed revenue on “Take or Pay” basis; Rs6,660 million was booked between Jul’17 to Dec’18. Following that, the matter was referred for arbitration to an expert. Albeit, auditors have now concluded that the above matter does not warrant a qualified opinion, as of 2QFY19. While this will have no bottom-line impact, it remains a sentiment booster.