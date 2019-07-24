FPCCI to confer awards today

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would confer awards upon 40 leading businessmen and others in recognition of their contributions in uplift of social sector, development of trade, business and the national economy.

In this regard FPCCI 7th Achievement Awards for the year 2019 would be held on Thursday at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where President Dr Arif Alvi would confer awards to 40 recipients for rendering meritorious services in different sectors.

The awards are given on an annual basis to private sectors in recognition of their contributions for outstanding performance in different fields of life including skill development, energy, finance, industry, exports, education, investment, women empowerment, tourism, hospitality, construction and consumer goods.

In a joint statement, FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said the corporate sector was an asset of the country that had sustained itself in tough conditions.