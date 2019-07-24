OGRA okays LPG equipment makers

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has pre-qualified 52 LPG equipment manufacturing companies as authorised manufacturers of LPG equipment, an official said.

OGRA had started registration of LPG equipment manufacturing companies to eradicate substandard manufacturing, sale and use of LPG equipment.

“OGRA on regular basis directs LPG companies to exercise adequate control to ensure complete and comprehensive safe practices throughout the LPG supply chain ie from LPG producers to marketing companies and authorised distributors to the end consumers,” the official said.

According to a recent OGRA report, LPG accounts for about 1.3 percent of the total primary energy supply in the country. “This low share of LPG in the total energy mix is mainly due to supply constraints and the higher price of LPG in relation to competing fuels like natural gas and wood etc,” the report noted.

The current size of LPG market is around 1.28 million ton per annum as the LPG consumption has increased by 5.88 percent in the last fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal year.

Local production caters around 58 percent of LPG consumption, whereas the rest is imported. Around 402,685 ton of LPG was imported during FY 2017-18.