CCP for curbing illegal tea trade to protect local industry

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) urged the government to take strict action for curbing the illegal trade of tea, which is causing loss of millions of rupees to the country.

In its latest study on Competition Assessment of the Tea Industry in Pakistan, the commission observed that smuggling was the biggest threat faced by the domestic tea industry, causing loss of millions of rupees to the government and forcing legal importers out of business.

According to the study, the incentive to smuggling comes from the difference in taxation on tea imported for Pakistan and that imported for Afghanistan.

This difference can be reduced through tariff rationalisation by reducing the tax imposed on Pakistani imports and by increasing the cost of tea landing in Pakistan for Afghanistan, it said, adding that by decreasing cost of legal imports, the smuggling trade could be made unprofitable.

In the study, the CCP also urged the government to revisit the negative list under the Afghan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) to limit the imports of products that hurt the domestic market.

It said that under APTTA, the Afghanistan-bound tea imports land at Pakistan’s port and the product leaves the port, but instead of crossing the border, it flows into the Pakistani market, particularly in the towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Even if the product crosses the border, the border’s porous nature allows for the product to be transported back and sold at a lower price in the Pakistani markets, the CCP report said, adding that such an arrangement creates opportunity for corruption and was harder to control.

The study recommended that use of the transit agreement facility for such products might be prohibited or a limit should be applied on the volume of imports.

The CCP study said that this matter should be taken up by Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA), Ministry of Commerce with Afghan counterparts, so as to curtail black tea import that was in excess of Afghan demand.