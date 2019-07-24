Falling demand for high-end cars puts brakes on local auto industry

LAHORE: Decline in demand of high-end and luxury cars came as a shock to the car manufacturers, as they were expecting the high end users to absorb the higher prices while ignoring the trap set for tax evaders.

The government has imposed federal excise duty (FED) on all cars ranging from 5.0 percent for below 1000cc cars to 20 percent for luxury vehicles above 1800cc. It has been learnt that the policy makers had consulted the industry in this regard, who thought that higher prices would not have significant impact on sales.

After all, the market absorbed the entire impact of rupee devaluation without any let up in sales. The industry also believed that after effective ban on import of used cars (that in high-end category were more expensive than the current rates of high-end cars in Pakistan) buyers would have no choice but to buy locally produced cars.

Industry experts still believe that higher price is not the only reason for abrupt decline in new orders. They think that high-end buyers, who have no source of documented income, are afraid to buy expensive cars as they would be traced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through their computerised national identity cards, and asked to prove their source of income.

This probably is the major reason for sharp reduction in demand of high-end cars produced by Toyota and Honda. According to the vendors, the orders for the local parts of these high-end cars for the next six months have declined by 25-30 percent.

The new entrants are more worried because their comparable models are more expensive and they are finding it hard to sell their imported brands in the market. It is interesting to note that FED has also been imposed on low end cars below 1000cc but their sales are on the rise.

These cars are retailed in the range of 1.2 to 1.65 million. There are enough taxpayers that can justify buying these comparatively low priced cars.

There is only one manufacturer at the moment that is producing these cars in the country. It is likely to capture most of the used imported car market, as its price range after enhancement of taxes is still lower than the prices of used imported cars.

This is the reason that it has given a go ahead to its vendors to produce parts for 6000 cars a month for its 660cc version for the next six months. The demand for its other low end models of up to 1000ccc has also not waned and its orders to the vendors are intact.

Industry estimated a decline of 20 percent in sales this fiscal due to economic down turn. However, after effective ban on import of used cars, it was expected that the vacuum created by the 70,000 used cars would be enough to compensate for the 20 percent loss of car demand in Pakistan due to the weakening economy.

But the documentation factor was never taken into consideration in these estimates. Many believe that if the government announces that no questions would be asked on the purchase of Pakistani vehicles, the demand would resurge immediately.

They said higher federal excise duty and devalued rupee has already impacted car sales, but that was incorporated in the estimates of sales by all car manufacturers. They warned that the total taxes from the car industry would decline, if the decline in car orders is not reversed.

They said on almost all cars, the government generates 37-40 percent revenues on the retail price. For Suzuki Alto it may be 450,000 but for cars priced at Rs3.5 million the tax is Rs1.5 million. They said if the production of high-end cars goes down by 30 percent, and the demand for low-end cars increases by 30 percent, the government would be a big loser in revenues.

It would be losing Rs1.5 million revenue per high-end vehicle and adding only Rs450,000 revenue from the low end car that replaces the high-end car.

The economic planners have based their revenue generation on the basis of at least stable sales in production of all car brands. The government will face huge revenue shortfall if sales of high-end cars used by the affluent middle class declines. They should rethink their strategy to keep the wheels of the industry moving.