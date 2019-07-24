Stocks edge lower as some earnings disappoint

Stocks ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday, failing to benefit from a successful US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they buckled under the weight of some disappointing earnings announcements, dealers said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said volume was also thing in rollover week of future contracts.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.96 percent or 314.48 points to close at 32,401.40 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 1.14 percent or 177.14 points to end at 15,387.4 points level.

Of 309 active scrips, 98 moved up, 195 retreated, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 84.383 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 97.118 million shares in the previous session.

Dealers said PM’s successful meeting with US President Trump failed to cheer investors though the US government had hinted that US aid to Pakistan could be restored. The US president also mentioned increasing trade activity with Pakistan, which could lead to improved trade balance in the near future.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed lower amid pressure on weak earnings announcements in auto and banking firms.

“Lack of institutional support, impact of withdrawal of zero rated facility on exports, higher taxes on cement and auto sector in the federal budget and instability in the rupee parity played a catalytic role in bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Dealers said there were disappointing profits from some auto as well as financial firms, “which together are not a good look for the market”.

Analysts said the market, now over regulated sew lesser participation from the investors and overall sentiment was also dull.

They said there was nothing to cheer about on the economic side as the new fiscal year started with lot of tough target to achieve.

A trader said since long the major hurdle brokerage industry has been facing has been the new condition introduced by the regulator has been called as Know Your Customer or commonly known as KYC which has been key condition, hurting the daily volume and business of the stock market.

“The condition to document every transaction is key obstacle behind fall in daily volume and interest,” the trader said.

The highest gainers were Indus Motor Company, up Rs27.83 to close at Rs1121.74/share, and Pakistan Engineering, up Rs6.68 to finish at Rs140.37/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs287.69 to close at Rs5850.00/share, and Mari Petroleum down Rs29.46 to close at Rs920.69/share.

Unity Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.976 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.19 to close at Rs9.72/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Sui Northern Gas recording a turnover of 1.980 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs1.21 to end at Rs65.74/share.