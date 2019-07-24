Rupee weakens

The rupee extended losses for the third consecutive session on Wednesday weighed by dollar demand from importers, traders said.

The rupee closed at 160.78 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 160.58 against the greenback.

The domestic currency also suffered losses against the dollar in the open market. The rupee was at 160.70 versus the greenback, weaker than its previous close of 160.80.

Traders said importers were looking to purchase dollars to meet month-end import demand.

“We expect the rupee will weaken further in the coming sessions due to foreign debt repayments,” a trader said. “The country has to repay $25 million in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on August 1,” he said. “The debt related outflows will put pressure on the foreign exchange reserves and rupee, both.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.249 billion during the week ended July 12 from $14.259 billion a week earlier.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $8.001 billion, compared with $7.083 billion in the previous week.

Investor sentiment improved as Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded successful meeting with US President Trump in which the American president hinted that US aid to Pakistan could be restored. Moreover, the US president also mentioned increasing trade activity with Pakistan, which could lead to improved trade balance in the near future.