close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 24, 2019

Russians still trying to meddle in US elections: FBI chief

World

AFP
July 24, 2019

WASHINGTON: FBI Director  Christopher Wray warned  Tuesday that Russia continues  to threaten US elections, 16  months before the next presidential polls. “The Russians  are absolutely intent on trying  to interfere with our elections,” Wray told the Senate  Judiciary Committee.  “My view is until they stop  they haven´t been deterred  enough.” US intelligence and  special counsel Robert  Mueller´s investigation have  documented a broad effort by  Russian intelligence and a  Russian social media group, the  Internet Research Agency, to  help Donald Trump and damage Democratic candidate  Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller´s report, released in April, documented extensive attempts by  Trump´s campaign to cooperate with the Russians to bolster  the real estate mogul´s chances.  With Mueller set Wednesday to testify to Congress  about his high-stakes probe,  Trump continues to deny that  Russians interfered or that his  election victory was helped by  outside aid. In a meeting with  Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in  July 2018, Trump said he accepted the Russian president´s  denial of meddling in the 2016  race, while rejecting the conclusion of US intelligence. “I  have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell  you that President Putin was  extremely strong and powerful  in his denial today,” Trump  said. Last month at the G20  meeting in Osaka, Trump again  jokingly downplayed Russia´s  2016 interference.—AFP 

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World