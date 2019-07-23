PAK-INDIA DAVIS CUP TIE: ITF experts satisfied with security measures

ISLAMABAD: International Tennis Federation’s security experts have declared Islamabad and the Pakistan Sports Complex fit to host the Asia Oceania Davis Cup Zone I tie between the hosts and India on September 14-15.

In an interview with ‘The News’ on Tuesday, the two officials — Giles Angus Ross Robbins and Richard Simon Gallagher — spoke in length on the purpose of their visit and the possibility of Pakistan hosting the tie in an effective manner. The two experts from Control Risk (an ITF affiliated agency) were impressed by the security measures planned for the tie.

“Our visit is not confined to Pakistan only. In fact, we are to travel to other countries also where the Asia Oceania Zone I ties are scheduled. It is a normal routine for high profile Davis Cup ties and the one between Pakistan and India is not an ordinary one,” Gallagher, a former Royal Army officer, said.

Both believed that Islamabad was ideal for such international events.

“This is my first visit to Pakistan. My two-day stay so far here and the experience I got is in sharp contrast to what I have been hearing all these years,” Gallagher said.

“But overall I believe things have improved manifold in the region. Islamabad has always been a secure city where the PTF has hosted no less than five Davis Cup ties in recent times.”

The officials also visited the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex. “These are beautiful grass courts. Usually we find these types of courts back in England,” Gallagher said. Robbins, who plans to make a return visit to Pakistan in September, said the ITF has to take all measures to ensure success of the tie.

“We have visited all the places where the Indian team is to spend time. Since Pakistan has hosted a good number of ties in Islamabad, I believe the plan of the team’s stay has been well prepared.

“We as security experts are satisfied with the arrangements and looking forward to the success of the tie,” Robbins said.

When asked whether such arrangements were necessary for Grand Slam events also, he said it had always been the prerogative of the respective tennis federations.

“Grand Slams and other major events organised by respective country’s federations have nothing to do with the ITF. Davis Cup comes under the ITF,” he said.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, who was also present on the occasion, said Pakistan had always provided the best facilities to tennis players.

“Be it Davis Cup ties, International Futures or ITF Juniors, hundreds of foreigners have visited the country in the last five to six years. Everyone, including numerous Indian players, found the playing atmosphere to be the best in South Asia,” he said.