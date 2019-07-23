Reporter among 8 dead in Nigeria protest clashes

ABUJA: At least eight people were killed in clashes between protesters and Nigerian police in Abuja on Monday, with a journalist among those shot dead in the latest bloodshed over the detention of a religious leader.

A policeman was also killed in the unrest, which broke out when hundreds of protesters from the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), marched demanding the release of cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been held since December 2015 on charges including terrorism.

Police opened fire with live ammunition as well as tear gas, while protesters threw petrol bombs at the officers, according to an AFP journalist who saw six bodies, including that of a teenager.

One Shiite protester, Abdullahi Musa, said: "I am right now in front of six dead bodies, one of them is an underage boy."

"Many, many people were shot." The IMN put the toll at 11. Late Monday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Precious Owolabi, a journalist for local broadcaster Channels TV, had died after he was shot during the protests.

"Nigerian authorities should investigate and ensure those responsible for his death are held accountable." Channels TV had earlier said Owolabi was shot by a stray bullet while covering the rally. Nigerian police spokesperson Frank Mba said one police officer was killed in the violence and two officers were seriously injured.

He said the IMN "embarked on a streak of destruction" during the demonstration, adding that 54 Shiites were in police custody. A local fire station was set ablaze. Amnesty International condemned the police action as a "reckless use of force".

"This new crackdown is part of a shocking pattern in which security forces have used live ammunition to disperse IMN supporters who are simply exercising their freedom of expression," the rights group said.

There have been frequent clashes between the security forces and the IMN in recent years. Zakzaky wants an Iranian-style Islamic revolution in secular Nigeria. He was detained after violence during a religious procession in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria in December 2015. Rights groups say some 350 mostly unarmed Shiite marchers were killed by the Nigerian army and buried in mass graves.