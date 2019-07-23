close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

4 power thieves held

National

SIALKOT: Four power thieves were arrested on Tuesday. Ranpura police arrested Ejaz, Phalora police Zulfiqar and Satrah police arrested Asjad Ali and Arshad Ali and booked them on the report of relevant authorities.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD: A drug peddler was held on Tuesday. Police arrested accused Masoom from near Sahowali Crossing in the limits of cantonment police station and 1.62 kg hashish was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

BODY FOUND: A body of an unidentified man was found on Tuesday. According to police, the body of a 45-year-old man was found from a deserted area.

