Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Commuters face massive traffic jam on Islamabad Expressway

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The commuters plying on Islamabad Expressway experienced massive traffic jam after an oil tanker turned turtle on Kak Pul (Kak Bridge) and one side of the highway could not be opened till filing of this report at 10 pm.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told 'The News' that he is contacting officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to get clearance to re-open the road.

The motorist along with heavy vehicles remained trapped in traffic jam for hours after the oil tanker overturned on Kak Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. "The oil tanker overturned on side of the highway from Islamabad to Rawat and oil was safely taken out of the tanker to avert any mishap," the Deputy Commissioner said.

