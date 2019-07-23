Minister regrets use of religion, decrees for personal pursuits

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah said that the government has no intention to amend Islamic Sections of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Talking to a 15-member delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) led by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi held meeting with him on Tuesday, the minister said that government has no intention either to amend Islamic Sections of Constitution of Pakistan or amending the belief on Finality of Prophethood from the Constitution. He also underlined that the government decided to link registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education seeing dignity and honour of Madaris-e-Arabia.

The minister said that usage of religion and decree for personal pursuits is very unfortunate. Ulema should play effective role to expose the elements responsible for fanning anarchy and chaos in the society. “Elements should be discouraged who issue decree for their political and personal advantages,” he said. He also clarified that the government is not willing to take any proposal to amend syllabus of Madaris. “The government is all set and united with Ulema and Mashaykh to purge the country from extremists and terrorists elements,” said Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

Among the visitors include Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Afzal Shah Hussaini, Maulana Dawood, Maulana Abid Israr, Maulana Abdul Hadi.

The minister said that social justice system of Islam is very effective and workable for the entire world for guidance and implementation.