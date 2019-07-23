IGP orders Lahore CCPO, others to make surprise visits to police stations

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan directed the Lahore CCPO, RPOs, DPOs and SPs to make surprise visits to the police stations in their jurisdictions. He said during these visits while checking attendance and performance of the staff they should also brief them to improve their performance. The IGP while showing displeasure over the incident of overloading accused persons in police vans and cleanliness situation in police stations of Lahore; said a departmental action without any delay and leniency should be taken against the responsible persons for such incidents of mismanagement. He further said cleanliness and whitewashing of police stations across province should be completed by September 1 and after this date he will make surprise visits to different police stations across Punjab and especially in Lahore.