close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

IGP orders Lahore CCPO, others to make surprise visits to police stations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan directed the Lahore CCPO, RPOs, DPOs and SPs to make surprise visits to the police stations in their jurisdictions. He said during these visits while checking attendance and performance of the staff they should also brief them to improve their performance. The IGP while showing displeasure over the incident of overloading accused persons in police vans and cleanliness situation in police stations of Lahore; said a departmental action without any delay and leniency should be taken against the responsible persons for such incidents of mismanagement. He further said cleanliness and whitewashing of police stations across province should be completed by September 1 and after this date he will make surprise visits to different police stations across Punjab and especially in Lahore.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan