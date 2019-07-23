close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Woman kills man

National

July 24, 2019

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by a woman in Mission Colony, Raiwind City, on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Mudassar. It was yet to be established as to why the accused Hafza Bibi had killed him, what kind of relations they had and where from she got the weapon. It was reported that the accused had an exchange of harsh words with the victim and later shot him dead. The body was removed to mortuary.

