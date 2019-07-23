Case registered against actor Mohsin Abbas on wife’s complaint

LAHORE: Defence-C police registered a case against actor and singer Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife under the charges of fraud and hurling threats on Tuesday. An FIR No 587/19 has been registered under sections 406 and 506B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Fatima Suhail. The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues. On his request, she gave him Rs5 million, but he never returned that money. When she demanded money and divorce, he once again tortured her. The SP Cantt recorded statements of the couple against each other on Monday. Based on initial investigations and availability of evidence, police registered a case against Mohsin. Further investigation is under way.