close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Case registered against actor Mohsin Abbas on wife’s complaint

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

LAHORE: Defence-C police registered a case against actor and singer Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife under the charges of fraud and hurling threats on Tuesday. An FIR No 587/19 has been registered under sections 406 and 506B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Fatima Suhail. The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues. On his request, she gave him Rs5 million, but he never returned that money. When she demanded money and divorce, he once again tortured her. The SP Cantt recorded statements of the couple against each other on Monday. Based on initial investigations and availability of evidence, police registered a case against Mohsin. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan