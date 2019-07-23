Missing maid recovered from ‘husband’ dead

LAHORE: The body of a 19-year-old maid, who went missing from Model Town 12 days back, was recovered from her ‘husband’ on Tuesday.

The body was removed to morgue for autopsy. The victim, identified as Nadira, was working at the house of Affan for the last 7 years. On July 10, house owner informed her parents that Nadira was missing. The victim’s family tried to find her but failed and then got registered a case of kidnapping against one Tasawur, who worked in a nearby home.

Investigation police say Tasawur had contracted marriage with Nadira and started living in Raiwind. On Tuesday, her condition went critical over which he took her to hospital where she died.

He was taking her body to Sargodha for burial when police intercepted him and recovered the body. Further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, Gujjarpura Investigation police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in the swimming pool of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) couple of months back.

The accused, identified as Umar, confessed to his role in the death of his friend.

He told police he and his friend Sheraz had entered the university from backside and started playing in the pool. In the meantime, he pushed Sheraz into the pool from height, which resulted in his death. Police team found the accused boy with the help of CCTV footage. Further investigation is under way.