Landlord kills 8-year-old shepherd

BAHAWALPUR: A landlord of Chak 143, Bangle Manthar, Rahim Yar Khan, killed an eight-year-old shepherd.

Abdul Latif killed shepherd Qasim when his sheep entered his crop fields. A 6-year-old sister of the victim told police that the landlord tortured his brother and then hanged him with a tree.

Manthar police have arrested the landlord and registered a case.

TWO MURDERED SEPARATELY: Two people were murdered in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Ahmad Zaman Ahmad of Chak/178 Murad killed his younger brother Muhammad Mohsin over a piece of land in the vicinity of Dhahranwala police.

Police have arrested the culprit. Aziz Ahmad was tortured to death by his friends near Rahim Yar Khan. According to doctors of Sheikh Zayaid Hospital, the deceased was brought to the hospital in a critical condition and died of fatal injuries.