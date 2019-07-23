Mureed Abbas murder: suspect remanded to judicial custody

KARACHI: The nvestigation DHA double murder case suffered a setback on Tuesday when the suspect Atif Zaman refused to give a confessional statement before the judicial magistrate.

He was subsequently sent to prison following the court appearance. Zaman had allegedly killed his business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute at a restaurant in the Defence Housing Authority on July 9 and allegedly tried to commit suicide later.

Police had told the court that the suspect under treatment at a private hospital wanted to voluntarily confess to the crime. The court allowed the police to present him. On Tuesday, Zaman was brought to the court strapped to stretcher in an ambulance and remained inside it.

The District South Judicial Magistrate V went up to the ambulance and in accordance with the procedure asked Atif Zaman if he was under duress to record the confessional statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and informed him about of its possible consequences.

He was also given time to think over. After about an hour, the judge asked Zaman about the decision. The suspect refused to give a confessional statement and said he wanted to contest the charges.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer sought the custody of the suspect from the judge contending that he was required for interrogation. The judge dismissed the request, and remanded the suspect to judicial custody.

The court also directed the jail superintendent and police surgeon to provide all medical facilities to the suspect and directed the RMO to submit a report on his health condition within two days.

The court has already ordered the police to file an investigation report by July 30. Three FIRs were registered against Atif Zaman under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act at the Darakhshan police station.