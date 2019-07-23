No-trust motion against Senate chairman

Opp leader in NA to be from PPP if move succeeds: Malik

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said on Tuesday that if the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate succeeded then the seat of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly would go to the PPP.

“The PPP is not supporting the motion for its benefit but for strengthening the political system and if the no-confidence motion is coming it is right of the opposition. No one have right to object but it should be according to the law and if anything goes according to the law then no one should have any objection on it,” he said while talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The former Interior Minister said the PPP only wanted to strengthen the democratic system in the country. “I think Pakistan was passing through hard economic circumstances,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said the statement of the Prime Minister for withdrawing facilities from former leaders which were given according to jail manual is not proper.

On the NRO, he said he was hearing about the NRO which was promulgated by General (R) Pervez Musharraf on the advice of the Ex-Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and till the NRO did not get a legal shape then how it could be given to anyone. “I request the political leaders that first read what the NRO is and then make comment either it has to be given to any one or not.

To a question about the offer of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s unconditional support to the government, Rehman Malik said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a visionary, farsighted and democratic leader who has always provided constructive criticism and has always supported the country whenever needed. He said it is wrong to relate Bilawal’s unconditional support with any so-called NRO as NRO is nothing but a political stunt.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future Prime Minister of the country and his offer to the government shows his wisdom and farsightedness, he said.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik appreciated US President Donald Trump for offering his role of mediation between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir issue. He said that Pakistan has always wanted good diplomatic relations with the US and rest of the world and has always welcomed such positive narrative by any head of the state in favour of the people of Kashmir who are struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination under UN Resolutions. He said that he was surprised as how undiplomatically the Indian Prime Minister negated the US President’s statement to play a role of mediation in Kashmir issue.

He said “one cannot expect anything positive from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his war hysteria which I have elaborated in my book “Modi’s War Doctrine; Indian Anti-Pakistan Syndrome”. He urged the US government to disconnect its diplomatic relationship with India for a month in the protest for blaming the US President for stating the falsehood. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the credit of bringing Taliban to the table for peace talks goes to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and we applaud our forces for fighting against terrorism and restoring the peace.