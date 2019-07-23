close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 24, 2019

Gen Bajwa, US military top brass discuss issues

Top Story

 
July 24, 2019

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon. On arrival, the COAS was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff (CJCS) General Joseph F Dunford. Gen Bajwa was presented guard of honour with 21-gun salute. The army chief had a discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and Gen Dunford. Regional security, including Afghan peace process, was discussed. The US acting secretary and CJCS acknowledged contributions of Pak Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process.

The army chief also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley. Matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation were discussed.

Later, the COAS visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at the cemetery playing national anthem of both the countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story