Has Imran changed Kashmir policy, asks Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif has said Imran Niazi’s US visit achieved nothing other than cementing his identity as a selected Prime Minister and proving that he is unfit to represent Pakistan as its leader. Shahbaz said Imran wasted an important opportunity to send a message of unity in his speeches because he and his party exist only through the prism of division. The selected Prime Minister is possessed by his inferiority complex and is unable to grow out of his obsession with Nawaz Sharif, he added. He should have talked about Pakistan and the challenges that lie ahead but he instead of choosing to make personal attacks on Nawaz Sharif, prejudice for whom has consumed him, said Shahbaz. The Opposition leader said Imran Niazi’s bankrupt vision is clear from his statements that he wants to take away television and air-conditioner from Nawaz Sharif. This, he said, exposes the level of vengeance rooted in Niazi’s actions. He said Imran, instead of focusing on gimmicks like riding on buses for photo ops, he should have concentrated on substantive issues that matter to the people of Pakistan.

He also pointed out that Imran Niazi did not mention the resolution of Kashmir issue strictly in accordance with the UN resolutions. Has Imran Niazi changed Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir, he questioned.

“Imran Niazi has exposed his dictatorial thinking by saying media needs to be controlled,” Shahbaz added.

Imran blatantly lied through his teeth in front of the whole world by saying that media is free under his regime while Pakistan’s media is suffering from worst censorship in the history of the country. Niazi made this statement hours after he shut down the top rate news channel across the country”, he said.

Shahbaz pointed out Niazi’s dichotomy saying that when Nawaz Sharif talked of better relations with India, Imran called him ‘Modi’s yaar’ but now he is following the vision of Nawaz Sharif which was better relations with all neighbours.

Imran must explain to the nation how he has offered to ‘do more’ for America, he concluded.