Initial script of Punjab sports policy finalised

LAHORE: The initial script of Punjab’s first ever sports policy has been finalized.

The project of School of Sports Sciences has also been included in the sports policy; this was disclosed by Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while addressing an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Sports Board Punjab Consultant Dr Ijaz Asghar and other top officials. Dr Ijaz Asghar briefed the meeting about the key features of Punjab’s historic sports policy.

While addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab’s sports policy has been prepared under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Sports Board Punjab has taken a revolutionary measure of formation of Sports Policy for the first time in the history of province. The objective of sports policy is to choose the direction for the development of sports in the province,” he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that after completion of script, the Sports Policy will be presented before Punjab cabinet for final approval. “All concerned sports people are being consulted for the formation of a compact and solid sports policy of Punjab. It’s our goal to provide equal sports opportunities to all people irrespective of a big and small city”.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob said the sports culture will grow in true sense in the province after the implementation of sports policy. “The sports policy will be finalized after taking input from all concerned quarters. The talented youth of the province will be able to take maximum benefit out of modern sports infrastructure after the implementation of sports policy.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: “The preparation of sports policy is definitely a remarkable achievement of Sports Board Punjab. The responsibilities of different institutions have been defined in the sports policy. This policy will prove to be a true landmark for the promotion of sports in the province,” he maintained.