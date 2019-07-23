Austrian skiers given 4-year bans

VIENNA: Two Austrian cross-country skiers were hit with four-year bans on Tuesday in the latest installment of the Operation Aderlass investigation into organised blood doping.

Dominik Baldauf and Max Hauke, who were found guilty by the Austrian Anti-Doping Agency of giving themselves blood transfusions, were arrested on February 27 with three other athletes while at the Nordic Ski World Championships in Seefeld. There were arrested as part of Operation Aderlass, which is investigating alleged doping revolving around German doctor Mark Schmidt, who was arrested on the same day at his surgery in Erfurt. The two skiers admitted their guilt and have had all of their results wiped dating back to April 1, 2016, when they began their doping procedure.

Hauke, 26, who was caught as he was transfusing 100 millilitres of blood, said the Aderlass system was run like clockwork. “When we needed a transfusion, a specialist would wait for us at a neighbouring hotel to give us the needle,” Hauke told Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. They are the latest athletes to be exposed by Operation Aderlass — German for “bloodletting” — in a scandal that has involved numerous athletes in the worlds of skiing and cycling, including former Tour de France winner Alessandro Petacchi.