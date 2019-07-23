close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

20 probables named for England blind series

Sports

July 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council announced 20 probables for a bilateral series against England at a neutral venue of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council headed by M Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) shortlisted the following 20 players for Pakistan Blind cricket team.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council is hosting England at neutral venue UAE from November 11 to 19, 2019. The series will comprise of six T20 Internationals.

15-member Pakistan Blind cricket team for the said series will be selected from these 20 probables. Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah has approved the shortlisted team list.

B1: Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Fakhar Abbass, Shafi Ullah, Shahzaib

B2: Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Mati Ullah, Moeen Aslam, Ayoub Khan, Shahzaib Haider, Haroon Khan¸Anees Javed

B3: M Rashid, M Ejaz, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat¸M Akram and Akmal Hayyat.

