National archery trials on 31st

LAHORE: Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) will be conducting trials to select the national male and female team for international tournament.

The trials will be held on July 31 at archery centre Islamabad Sports Complex. The open trials will be participated by players from all over the country. A three-member selection committee comprising Col Safdar Ikram, M Razik Gull and Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, informed secretary PAF Wisal M Khan.

He said that all the affiliated units of the federations which are all the four provinces, Army, Air Force, Wapda, Police and Railways have been directed to send their male and female teams for trials. The selected players will then undergo training in a camp to later represent the country in international events.