Anderson out of Ireland Test

Lord’s Test a ‘pinnacle’ for Ireland: Porterfield

LONDON: Ireland captain William Porterfield will be back on familiar territory when his side’s long march to the “pinnacle” of cricket ends with a Test at Lord’s against England on Wednesday.

The match underlines that Ireland, who have played two Tests, at home to Pakistan in 2018 and against fellow newcomers Afghanistan in India earlier this year, are now among cricket’s elite. Ireland have defeated Pakistan, England and the West Indies at World Cups but a Test at Lord’s is something else, according to the opening batsman. “We have got quite a few World Cups under our belt, little things like that. They have been pretty big occasions, but getting to Test cricket and then having the opportunity to play here at ‘the home of cricket’ is a pretty special thing,” Porterfield said at Lord’s on Tuesday.

“We had a taste of it a couple of years ago with the one-dayer here.... It’s going to be a pretty special moment.” Porterfield once worked at Lord’s when he was a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s Young Cricketers scheme. “We used to have to dish out the programmes in the boxes and stuff every morning, so little bits and pieces that you have to do,” said the 34-year-old.

“It’s going to be slightly different being on this side of the fence.” Ireland have lost both their Tests but with England missing injured spearhead James Anderson and resting Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler ahead of the Ashes, Porterfield said an upset win for his side was possible. Ireland, who qualified for the 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups, did not make it to this year’s tournament, won by hosts England just over a week ago under the captaincy of Dublin-born former Ireland batsman Eoin Morgan.

Meanwhile, James Anderson has been ruled out of England’s four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on Wednesday but World Cup star Jason Roy will make his debut.

Opening bowler Anderson has failed to recover from the right calf injury he sustained when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on July 2. “Jimmy will continue to be assessed” ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1, an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said on Tuesday. Chief selector Ed Smith stated when naming the squad last week that England’s record wicket-taker would not be risked ahead of the Ashes series if there were any lingering doubts over his injury. Bowling resources have already been stretched by side strains sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the recent World Cup victory over New Zealand.

Warwickshire paceman Olly Stone will make his Test debut in Anderson’s absence, with World Cup-winning batsman Roy also playing his first Test after featuring in 84 one-day internationals. England will play two spinners in Jack Leach and Moeen Ali in an attack led by Stuart Broad, with uncapped all-rounder Lewis Gregory missing out from the original 13-man squad.

England team: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Jack Leach.