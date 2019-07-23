CAS Int’l Open Sailing begins today

KARACHI: The second edition of Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship, featuring 16 nations, will commence here at the Arabian Sea at the Korangi Creek on Wednesday (today).

In the five-day event competitions will be held in three classes including laser standard (men), laser radial (women) and optimist (boys). PAF Yacht Club is organizing the event. On Tuesday the event was formally opened. Practice races were also held on Tuesday in which all contestants took part.

On Wednesday (today) the races will formally begin.

The countries fielding their sailors are Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Myanmar, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Greece, Belgium, Bahrain, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand and Tanzania. Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) is coordinating with the organisers.

Ledecky out of 200m heats

GWANGJU, South Korea: Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has pulled out of the women’s 200 metres freestyle at world championships on “medical grounds,” Team USA said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has won 14 world titles, lost her 400m crown to Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus at the weekend in a stunning upset on day one of the pool competition in Gwangju.

Ledecky will not contest Tuesday morning’s 200m free heats, while a decision on her participation in the evening’s 1,500m final — an event she has dominated at the past three world championships — has yet to be made, according to Team USA officials. “A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Katie, her coach and team’s medical staff for her to withdraw from 200-metre freestyle event on medical grounds,” National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said in a statement. —AFP