Kh Aslam’s demise widely condoled

LAHORE: Pakistan’s sports lovers, players and officials expressed their grief and sorrow on the death of Olympian Kh Aslam.

President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa condoled the sad demise of hockey legend Olympian Kh Aslam, father of Olympian Kh Junaid. The entire PHF family expressed their deepest sympathies to Kh Junaid on this sad occasion. May soul of the departed rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give him and his family strength to bear this huge loss.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have also condoled the demise of veteran Olympian Kh Aslam.

They lauded the great services of Kh Aslam in the field of various sports. In a joint condolence message on Tuesday, Rai Taimoor and Adnan Arshad Aulakh conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. They also prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials also condoled Kh Aslam’s death. In their message, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President, POA and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the sad demise of Kh Aslam. May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution for the sport of hockey in Pakistan and raising national flag in International arenas. His services as Secretary General, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and as a sports leader for the national sports is indeed a milestone for nation and sports fraternity.