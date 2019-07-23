Legendary Olympian Kh Aslam is no more

LAHORE: Former Olympian Kh Muhammad Aslam breathed his last on Tuesday after long illness. Kh Aslam’s Nimaz-i-Janazah was offered in DHA Phase IV, Lahore. He was laid to rest in Defence housing society graveyard in the evening.

Aslam, 96, was the member of the Pakistan’s hockey team in 1952 Summer Olympics. Kh Aslam was selected to represent Pakistan in 1952 both in hockey and athletics (4 x 400 metres relay). He opted for hockey. He also represented Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games in 200m.

He won silver medal with the time of 22sec. Gold medal winner was also a Pakistani athlete Sharif Butt with the time of 21.9sec.

Kh Aslam also competed at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki in the 100m and 200m events, as well as the men’s 4 × 100 m relay. Aslam finished fifth in the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games 4×110 yards relay (with Abdul Aziz, Abdul Khaliq, and M Sharif Butt). In the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games 100 yards as well as in the 220 yards Aslam was eliminated in the heats. All three of his sons sons, Kh Awais, Kh Junaid and Kh Bilal represented Pakistan at international level.