Islamabad ideal to host Asia Oceania Davis Cup tie: ITF security experts

ISLAMABAD: Two visiting International Tennis Federation (ITF) security experts declared the capital city and Sports Complex grass-court site fit and ideal to host the forthcoming Asia Oceania Davis Cup Zone I tie between Pakistan and India on September 14-15.

In an exclusive interview with The News Tuesday, the two officials-Giles Angus Ross Robbins and Richard Simon Gallagher spoke in breadth and length on the purpose of their visit and possibilities of Pakistan hosting the tie in a successful and effective manner. The two security experts from Control Risk (ITF Affiliated Agency) were impressed on the measures planned for the tie.

“Our visit is not confined to Pakistan only. In fact we are to travel to other countries also where Asia Oceania Zone I tie matches are scheduled. It is normal routine for high profile Davis Cup ties and the one between Pakistan and India is not an ordinary one,” Richard Simon, a former Royal Army officer, said. The two believed that city of Islamabad was ideal for such international events.

“This is my first visit to Pakistan. My two-day stay so far here and the experience I got here is in sharp contrast to what I have been hearing all these years. But overall I believe things has improved manifold in the region. Islamabad is always been a safe and secure city where the PTF hosted no less than five Davis Cup ties in recent times,” Richard Simon, said.

The two-member team also visited the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts where the tie will be held in less than 50 days time. “These are beautiful grass courts. Usually we find these types of courts back in England.”

Giles Angus who plans to make a return visit to Pakistan in September said ITF has to take all measures to ensure the success of the tie. “We have visited all the relevant places where Indian Davis Cup are to spend time during their stay in Pakistan. Since Pakistan has hosted good number of ties in recent time here in Islamabad, I believe the plan of team’s visit and stay has been well prepared. We have to look after all the aspects when it comes to hosting such a high profile Davis Cup tie. We as security experts are satisfied with the arrangements and are looking forward for the success of the tie.”

When asked whether such arrangements were necessary for Grand Slams event also, he said that had always been the prerogative of respective federation. “Grand Slams and other major events that are organized by respective country’s federation have nothing to do with ITF. Since Davis Cup directly comes under ITF, it gets the required coverage from all angles.”

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) who was also present on the occasion said the country had always provided the best of playing facilities to tennis players in recent times. “Be it Davis Cup ties, International Futures or ITF Juniors, hundreds of foreigners visited the country during the last five to six years. All who turned up including numerous Indian tennis players found the playing atmosphere the best available in South Asia.”