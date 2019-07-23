Athletics row

POA’s mediation committee holds key meeting

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: An important meeting of the mediation committee formed by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for resolving athletics matter was held at Lahore on Tuesday.

According to sources, the meeting was held in cordial atmosphere. The sources said that the process would continue and so far nothing solid had been obtained from the negotiation.

When asked whether a constructive dialogue was held a source said, “It was fifty, fifty.”

The News learnt that the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) was told that it had not informed POA when it was going to hold its elections in September 2017. The committee comprises the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar, POA secretary Khalid Mehmood and the provincial Olympic associations’ secretaries.

On Wednesday the issue of cycling will be deliberated on and on Thursday (tomorrow) an effort would be made to resolve the issue of judo.

In the first step a few days ago the judo issue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was resolved.

The POA has taken the initiative to resolve the disputes in these three federations so that their athletes could feature in the 33rd National Games slated to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 2.

All these federations are affiliated with their international federations. The basic issue is that the provincial associations affiliated with these federations are not affiliated with the relevant provincial Olympic associations, which is against the constitution of the POA.