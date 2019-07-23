Wasim ‘humiliated’ at Manchester airport

LAHORE: Cricket legend Wasim Akram has shared the ordeal he had to face at Manchester Airport on Tuesday.

The cricketer, on his Twitter account, said that he felt embarrassed when authorities at Manchester Airport ordered him to dump his insulin.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed,” he added.

Wasim Akram added that he felt very humiliated as he was rudely questioned and ordered publicly to take his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump in to a plastic bag.

