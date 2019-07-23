close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Wasim ‘humiliated’ at Manchester airport

Sports

LAHORE: Cricket legend Wasim Akram has shared the ordeal he had to face at Manchester Airport on Tuesday.

The cricketer, on his Twitter account, said that he felt embarrassed when authorities at Manchester Airport ordered him to dump his insulin.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed,” he added.

Wasim Akram added that he felt very humiliated as he was rudely questioned and ordered publicly to take his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump in to a plastic bag.

“I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag,” he wrote.

