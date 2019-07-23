close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
AFP
July 24, 2019

Spain PM loses first parliament

World

vote to remain in powerMADRID: Spanish caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday as he seeks to remain in power after an inconclusive general election. A total of 124 lawmakers in the 350-seat parliament voted for the Socialist premier, leaving him well short of the absolute majority he needed. Another 170 MPs voted against and 52 abstained. Four remaining votes belong to suspended lawmakers. A second, decisive vote has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, before which Sanchez needs to reach a coalition deal with far-left Podemos, a party that was once an arch-rival. Sanchez is currently caretaker premier after coming first in the April general election but without the majority he needed with just 123 seats, forcing him to look for support. If he manages to form a coalition government, it would be the first in post-dictatorship Spain. In debates on Monday and Tuesday ahead of obligatory post-election parliamentary votes this week, Podemos and regional parties that could back Sanchez accused him of not reaching out to possible allies despite needing their help.

