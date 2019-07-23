Hundreds of Sudan students rally for killed protesters

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of Sudanese university students chanting “civilian rule, civilian rule” rallied in downtown Khartoum on Tuesday seeking justice for fellow pupils killed in months of political unrest. The rally follows a power sharing deal signed last week between protest leaders and army rulers, but negotiations have yet to address accountability for hundreds killed since demonstrations first erupted in December. Tuesday´s protest was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that initially spearheaded the campaign against the now ousted ruler Omar al-Bashir. “Blood for blood, we don´t want compensations,” chanted the students, many holding photographs of comrades killed in seven months of protest while others waved Sudanese flags. Riot police deployed in the area but did not clash with protesters.