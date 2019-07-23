US moves to speed up summary migrant deportations

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced Tuesday new measures to expand its immigration crackdown by permitting more summary deportations of undocumented migrants. The new rules allow immigration officials to pick up any undocumented immigrant anywhere in the country and, if the immigrant has been inside the United States less than two years, the officers can decide themselves to have the person deported, rather than have the case decided by an immigration judge. Formerly officers of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies could arrest and summarily deport a migrant only if they were detained within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the US border and were inside the country less than two weeks. Cases for more detainees not meeting those parameters would have to be processed in an immigration court.