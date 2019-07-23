UAE troop drawdown part of ‘push towards Yemen peace’: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The United Arab Emirates´ troop drawdown in Yemen is part of a “push towards peace” by a key member of the Saudi-led coalition, the UN envoy to the war-torn country said Tuesday. The UAE announced earlier this month it was drawing down and redeploying forces in Yemen, where a years-long conflict between the government — backed by the Arab coalition — and Iran-aligned Huthi rebels has pushed the country to the brink of famine. “The reason those redeployments happened... was in order to make a push towards peace,” the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told reporters in Geneva. “We need to take advantage of it,” he added. The UAE is a key partner in the coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to back the internationally-recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. In a Washington Post opinion piece published Monday, the UAE junior foreign minister Anwar Gargash said Huthis should see the move as a “confidence-building measure to create new momentum to end the conflict”. Griffiths said the parties to the conflict “continue to insist that they want a political solution and that a military solution is not available”. “I believe that this war is eminently resolvable,” he added. Yemen´s war has triggered what the UN has repeatedly called “the world´s worst humanitarian crisis.” The conflict has also forced some 3.3 million people from their homes.
