MRIs on US diplomats hurt in Cuba: ‘Something happened to their brains’

WASHINGTON: The brains of about 40 US diplomats injured in mysterious circumstances in Cuba have visible differences as compared to those in a control group, researchers who analyzed those hurt at Washington´s request said Tuesday.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and led by professors at the University of Pennsylvania, does not draw any conclusions about the cause of the symptoms suffered by the diplomats from late 2016 into May 2018.

But the MRIs of the patients confirm that “something happened to the brains of these people,” Ragini Verma, a professor of radiology at UPenn and co-author of the study, told AFP. “It´s not imagined,” she said. “All I can say is that there is a truth to be found.” Verma added: “Whatever happened was not due to a pre-existing condition, because we test for that.” From late 2016, diplomats posted in Havana and some of their family members suffered unexplained symptoms ranging from poor balance and vertigo to lack of coordination, unusual eye movements, anxiety and what victims called a “cognitive fog.”

The US recalled most of its diplomatic personnel from the Cuban capital in September 2017. Some of them have recovered and returned to work, but others are still undergoing rehab, according to Verma. The US government never publicly explained the cause of the mysterious illnesses.