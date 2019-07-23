Worst phase of Pak-US relations over: Imran

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the worst phase in the Pakistan-US relationship is over and the countries enjoy the “best relationship in years”, a day after his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

“Now we will ensure that there is no communication gap (between the two sides),” Khan said during a talk at the US Institute of Peace on Tuesday.

He was referring to the years of trust deficit between the two countries in the past when the US escalated the war in Afghanistan and Pakistan region and Pakistan fought America’s war on terror at a high human and economic cost, but was still not trusted.

Khan recalled his meetings with Democrats in 2009, and said he tried to explain to them that there was going to be no military solution, but felt they had no understanding of Afghanistan. “Fortunately this time, people now understand,” he said. “We are all on the same page that is why we have the best relationship now in years.”

He added: “Peace in Afghanistan will come about through peace talks,” he said. Referring to the ongoing process of facilitating talks with the Taliban, he said: “If we all work together then this is the best chance for peace in Afghanistan.”

The Prime Minister said now that he had spoken to President Trump and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he would meet Taliban when he went back to Pakistan. The militant group should talk to the Afghan government, he added. He hailed his White House meeting with President Trump as a “pleasant surprise,” saying the Pakistani side was blown over by the US leader’s welcome and conversation. “It was a pleasant surprise. We were all blown over. We loved the meeting,” Khan said.

He said the Kashmir dispute had held back development in South Asia. Kashmir should be resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he added.

“There is a solution and the solution has to be with the will of the Kashmiri people.”

In his closing remarks, Khan said Pakistan wanted its ties with the US based upon mutual trust and as equal partners sans seeking any aid. He added Pakistan did not seek a friendship of the past which was based upon seeking aid from the US.

“After my maiden visit to the US,” the Prime Minister said, he was happy to have a dignified relationship with mutual trust over peace process in Afghanistan. He also said he hated the phrase “aid” when someone asked about it and termed the expression as “one of the biggest curses” for his country. The Prime Minister said “the dependent syndrome is the most humiliating for a country”. A country could only rise through self-respect and self-esteem and not by begging, he added.