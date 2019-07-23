CAS International Open Sailing begins today

KARACHI: The second edition of Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship, featuring 16 nations, will commence here at the Arabian Sea at the Korangi Creek on Wednesday (today).

In the five-day event competitions will be held in three classes: laser standard (men), laser radial (women) and optimist (boys).

PAF Yacht Club is organising the event.

The event was formally opened on Tuesday. Practice races were also held on Tuesday in which all contestants took part.

The races will formally begin on Wednesday (today) . The countries fielding their sailors are Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Myanmar, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Greece, Belgium, Bahrain, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand and Tanzania.

Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) is coordinating with the organisers.