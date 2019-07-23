Honda Atlas’ profit falls 77pc in Q1

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd’s (HCAR) profit sharply fell to Rs241.71 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 from Rs1.05 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The profit translated into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs1.69 for the April-June quarter compared to EPS of Rs7.36 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any final cash dividend for the quarter.

Analyst Hammad Akram at Topline Securities said significant decline in earnings was mainly due to massive reduction of 25 percent year-on-year in quarterly revenue.

HCAR recorded net revenue of Rs17.88 billion in Q1 compared to Rs23.85 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Akram said revenue was down as volumetric sales of the company declined 33 percent year-on-year during the April-June period. Overall units sold during the quarter were 8,346 units versus 12,481 in the same period last year. Sales of Civic and City were recorded at 6,980 units, while BR-V’s sales stood at 1,366 units. Different variants of HCAR witnessed price increase in range of 8-23 percent in the period under review compared to previous quarters due to 14 percent rupee devaluation in 1QMY20 and imposition of 5 percent advance customs duty on raw materials and federal excise duty.

“Key risks to the company include further rupee depreciation, slowdown in economy and entry of new auto players,” Akram said. Effective taxation for HCAR clocked in at 32.1 percent in 1QFY2020 compared to 44 percent a year earlier.

The company’s other income declined 61 percent year-on-year mainly due to low income from bank deposits as the company saw reduction in cash balance in bank accounts after decline in advance payments from customers. Other expenses surged 113 percent year-on-year to Rs740 million due to higher exchange losses in the period under review given negative movement of rupee against dollar and yen. Other operating expenses increased more than 100 percent year-on-year due to exchange losses.