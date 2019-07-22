Punjab chief secy urges collective efforts to fight polio

RAWALPINDI: On the direction of Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, the Primary and Secondary Health Department has prepared a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long-term measures to eradicate polio from the province, says a handout.

The chief secretary was given a briefing on the plan by Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani, at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that concerted and joint efforts are needed for complete eradication of polio from the country. He mentioned that there is a need to step up efforts against polio in the province, saying that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He added that hardworking officers would be encouraged while the negligent ones would be punished.

He remarked that dependence on volunteers should be minimized to ensure quality in the anti polio drive. He maintained that people's cooperation is of key importance in efforts to fight polio; all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about this crippling disease. He said that there is a need to work with national spirit to eradicate polio once and for all.

Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani briefed that due to effective steps the result of environmental samples from Lahore and Multan was negative in June. He stated that polio virus did not cause disability in the cases reported from Lahore and Jehlum because of better coverage of vaccination. He added that 600 vaccinators have been recruited for improving quality of anti-polio campaign.