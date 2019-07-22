President chairs meeting to review SIDCL projects

Karachi: President Dr Arif Alvi here on Monday presided over a high level meeting to review progress of all federally funded projects executed by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL). Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion.

Sualeh Farooqi, Chief Executive Officer of SIDCL informed that the SIDCL has completed phase-I of the 21 km dedicated corridor of the Green Line BRTS along with OCC building and bus depot with approximate saving of Rs. 1 billion. He further mentioned that civil works of phase-II are under process which include construction of 1.1 km underpass; 462-meter underground bus terminal and 1.5 km common corridor from Guru Mandar to Municipal Park on MA Jinnah Road. Farooqi informed the president that Government of Sindh has recommended construction of at-grade common corridor on MA Jinnah Road with priority signalling, and detailed feasibility and the design is being completed by SIDCL’s consultants.

Describing the operations of Green Line BRTS, the president was informed that federal government has allocated Rs. 2.5 billion in current financial year for operations of Green Line against PC-I cost of Rs. 10.9 billion. The CEO informed that SIDCL will float RFP which is in final stages, enabling management to kick-start procurement of fleet of 65 diesel-hybrid buses and IITS equipment for Green Line service.

President Alvi was informed that during the first quarter of current financial year; SIDCL will complete three major schemes of infrastructure improvement which include 8.1 km long Manghopir road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Chowk; 6.9 km Manghopir road from Banaras chowk to Nishter Road, 6.4 km Nishter Road from Teen Hatti to Napier Road and construction of three flyovers along Sher Shah Suri Road at Sakhi Hassan, Five Star and KDA roundabout.

Alvi was briefed that procurement of 50 fire tenders and two water bowzers will also be completed during current financial year which will upgrade the KMC’s fire-fighting system.

Discussing new schemes, President Alvi was informed that three new schemes were approved under PSDP for 2019-20, which include construction of road from Dumlotte Wells upto Education City Malir; construction of road over Malir Band from Dada Bhoy Town to PNS Mehran and construction of flyover on Jinnah Avenue (M-9). Farooqi mentioned that Rs. 5 billion were allocated under the PM Programme in Sindh for various development schemes in 13 districts of Sindh.

The president was informed that SIDCL is also closely coordinating with ministry of climate change for facilitating Clean Green Pakistan campaign initiatives in Sindh.

The CEO SIDCL informed that SIDCL has approached NDMA to avail Rs. 700 million grant through Risk Management Fund by earmarking matching grant of Rs. 300 million. This will enable SIDCL to utilize funds in drought hit areas and strengthening local agencies with modern disaster recovery tools.