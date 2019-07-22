close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
July 23, 2019

Hanif Abbasi compensation case hearing adjourned

National

RAWALPINDI. An Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Rawalpindi Malik Shafiq Ahmed on Monday adjourned hearing of compensation case filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against Prime Minister Imran Khan till July 25, 2019.

In 2016, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi had filed a compensation case of Rs10 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his petition, PML-N Abbasi told the court that Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against him.

