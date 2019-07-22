Hanif Abbasi compensation case hearing adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI. An Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Rawalpindi Malik Shafiq Ahmed on Monday adjourned hearing of compensation case filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against Prime Minister Imran Khan till July 25, 2019.
In 2016, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi had filed a compensation case of Rs10 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his petition, PML-N Abbasi told the court that Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against him.
