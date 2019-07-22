Hanif Abbasi compensation case hearing adjourned

RAWALPINDI. An Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Rawalpindi Malik Shafiq Ahmed on Monday adjourned hearing of compensation case filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against Prime Minister Imran Khan till July 25, 2019.

In 2016, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi had filed a compensation case of Rs10 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his petition, PML-N Abbasi told the court that Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against him.