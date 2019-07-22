Gondal hits out at Hamid Khan’s statement on accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday rejected the party’s senior member Hamid Khan’s statement on the ongoing accountability process, terming it an absurd attempt to gain political mileage.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, President Insaf Lawyers Forum Shahid Naseem Gondal, while reacting on Hamid Khan’s statement, said that his statement was an amalgamation of contradictions. “We are aware of the intentions behind the politically motivated statement of Hamid Khan. Hamid Khan must not twist facts in a bid to retain his declining fame in the legal fraternity,” he maintained.

He asked Hamid Khan to apprise the nation of his reservations over the ongoing accountability process. He went on to add that masses were cognizant of the fact that accountability across the board was the testament of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 22 years political struggle.

The attempts, he pointed out, to paint PTI as establishment’s handpicked party by PPP, PML-N and now Hamid Khan had come to naught and rejected by masses.

Shahid Naseem Gondal urged Hamid Khan to join the parties whose narrative he was trumpeting. He also asked PTI leadership to take necessary disciplinary action against Hamid Khan for the statement.

Members of governing bodies of the executive committees including the Centre, Punjab and South Punjab chapter of PTI have taken oath.

Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee administered oath to the new office bearers of PTI Monday here at party’s Central Secretariat. The newly appointed members of Central Executive Committee include Amir Kiyani, Dr Abul Hassan, Ahmed Jawad, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Rafi Butt, Col. Amanullah, Omer Farooq Mayer, Zahid Kazmi and Nilofar Bakhtiar.

From Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Shabbir Sial, Shaoib Siddiqui, Nadeem Bhandar, Brig. Mumtaz Kahloon, Rana Nadeem, Usman Basra, Arif Abbasi, Attaullah Khan, Shakeel Niazi, Hafiz Obaidullah and Shabbir Sial.

From South Punjab Noor Khan Baba, Ayesha Nazir Jutt, Moin ud Din Qureshi, Mian Farzand, Ali Raza Dreshak, Musaddiq Shah and Naeem ud Din Warraich swore oath.

Speaking at the occasion, Nyazee stated that PTI has successfully concluded the reorganisation process of the party and the new constitution has also been implemented. He went on to add that, “we must counter opposition’s attempts against the PTI led federal and provincial governments”.

Taking a jibe at PML-N and PPP, he said that their decades long rules had played havoc with the country. “We must commit ourselves to resolve public issues and make governance better and support government in the implementation of its manifesto,” he said.