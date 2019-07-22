PM’s attitude regretful: Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the attitude shown by Prime Minister during his visit to US has been very regretful.

“It seems that not a PM of a country but some Superintendent of a jail is speaking, this country is governed by law, only rule of law will prevail here, this isn’t a monarchy” said Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing a press conference on Monday.

He alleged that the way PM was threatening Opposition it seemed that he was the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Kaira said it was Ayub Khan in whose era, the country was disintegrated and Imran Khan was still showing the same attitude.

He said the current system of Pakistan was also based on social democracy and all the facilities offered by Capitalism in the world were only due to this pressure from this socialist system.