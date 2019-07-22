CM says fair election has completed merger process

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that peaceful, free and fair election in the merged districts for the provincial assembly had dispelled all the negative propaganda against the government and proved that people of the tribal districts fully supported the merger process.

“July 20, 2019, became a historic day for the tribal people. The Election Commission of Pakistan, security forces and people of the tribal districts deserve appreciation on the conduct of the peaceful, impartial, free and fair election,” the chief minister said while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s House here.

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai was also present. The chief minister said that merger process was completed with the election for the provincial assembly.

He said the next important phase was the local government elections, which will devolve powers to the grassroots level thereby completing the democratic process and ensuring that people are part of governance.

Mahmood Khan added that people of newly merged districts had shown that they were peaceful and democratic people, who supported the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He congratulated the newly elected Provincial Assembly Members (MPAs) from the tribal districts and hoped that these elections would prove to be a new chapter of development and progress for the tribal districts. The chief minister also appreciated the participation of women from tribal districts in the election, saying that it proved that citizens of tribal districts not only believed in democratic norms.